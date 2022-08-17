Hand in Hand’s First Music Fest begins Sept 4

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Hand in Hand hosts their music fest on Labor Day weekend.

The music fest will occur at 1777 Islam Parkway in Bettendorf from 4 to 10 p.m.

The fest will include music from local bands, including Electric Shock, B and D Acoustics, Jason Carl Band, Crooked Cactus, and Moonshine Run.

Alongside music, there will be bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, guitar raffle, and beverages from Purgatory Pub.

Tickets are sold online or at the door. Adults are $25, and children are $10.

All proceeds will go to Hand in Hand’s mission to empower children and adults of all abilities to learn and grow by providing inclusive programs and supporting families.

For more information or to volunteer, visit their website.

