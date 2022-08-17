Iowa council member countersues police over protest arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines council member is countersuing two police officers who took the unusual step earlier this year of suing several people who participated in a 2020 protest following a Minneapolis officer’s killing of George Floyd.

Councilwoman Indira Sheumaker says in her counter lawsuit that Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George used excessive force and violated her civil rights when they arrested her during a protest on July 1, 2020, outside the Iowa State Capitol.

Sheumaker’s lawsuit, first reported by the Des Moines Register, also accuses the officers of filing a frivolous lawsuit against her and several other protesters. The officers’ lawsuit accuses the protesters of assault and seeks monetary damages.

