Karaoke for half-price pet adoption at Quad City animal shelter

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - If you can sing, you could get a big discount on a pet adoption at a local animal shelter. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is holding a clear-the-shelter-event offering half-price pet adoptions this week. Here’s the catch: you have to sing karaoke to a song of your choice in the shelter lobby in order to get the discount.

The special offer started Monday and QCAWC Executive Director Patti McRae says they’ve had at least one taker. You can still grab your tunes and head to the shelter, located at 724 West Second Avenue in Milan. The offer runs through Saturday, Aug. 20.

