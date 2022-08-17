Man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleads guilty to battery, discharge of firearm

A Davenport man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the incident.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the incident.

Rock Island County court records show Steven Dexter Wilson, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to attempted aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The charges are a Class 1 felony each punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed a drug charge and an armed violence charge.

Wilson will be sentenced on Nov. 18.

Just before 1 a.m. June 22, 2018, Moline police were called to a reported burglary in progress in the 3300 block of Avenue of the Cities.

According to prosecutors, Wilson began shooting from his nearby home. He then emerged from the house and yelled, “shoot me,” according to prosecutors.

He charged at Officer Brett Kopf, who fired his weapon. Kopf then grabbed Wilson to disarm him, but Wilson broke free and pointed a gun in Kopf’s face, according to prosecutors.

A second officer, Lt. Jeremy Weeks, fired two shots at Wilson, according to prosecutors. Wilson suffered serious injuries.

Then-Rock Island County State’s Attorney John McGehee later determined Kopf and Weeks’ use of force was justified.

