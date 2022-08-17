Moline Parks and Recreation announce a new youth scholarship program

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Families in Moline have a new opportunity to get their kids enrolled in a after school program and save money.

It’s through a new youth scholarship program created by Moline Parks and Recreation.

Organizers say families that qualify can sign one child up for an after school activity, for free.

“And especially in the last year and a half since kind of the height of COVID. Our numbers have come back really strong. And we have filled a lot of those spots that I just would hate for someone not to be able to participate because they waited till the very last minute,” said Eric Griffith, Moline Parks and Rec. Director.

Griffith says the program was able to receive around $10,000 through community development block grants.

Those interested in signing up need to do so in person, organizers say space is limited and on a first come first served basis.

For more details on how to qualify click here and for a look at the available activities, click here.

