Police: Man arrested for assaulting a teen

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he assaulted a teenage girl in July.

Johnnie S. Madison, 68, is charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor; and indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Davenport Police Department received a complaint on July 28, alleging inappropriate contact between and 68-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl.

After investigation police determined Madison knowingly and willingly touched the clothing covering the immediate area of the breast of the girl to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of either of them. Madison also committed assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, he attempted to reach down the front/groin area of the girl’s pants and was stopped by her.

Madison made verbal outbursts and admissions to the acts while in the police interview room when the Detective was not in the room, according to the affidavit.

Madison is being held on a $2,000 bond, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Scott County Court House.

