Police: Woman arrested after shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she threatened to kill a person and then shot at them.

Eunice L. Whitley, 47, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded around 7:36 p.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of East 14th Street for a report of shots fired.

Whitley threatened to kill a person, then went into the house in the area and got a handgun. After she come back out of the house she pointed the gun at the person and shot twice.

Police said there were multiple people outside near when Whitley shot the gun.

Exterior cameras from a witness captured the incident, according to the affidavit.

The bond is set at $10,000 cash only, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Scott County Court House.

