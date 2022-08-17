Police: Woman arrested after shooting in Davenport

Eunice L. Whitley, 47, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony;...
Eunice L. Whitley, 47, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she threatened to kill a person and then shot at them.

Eunice L. Whitley, 47, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded around 7:36 p.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of East 14th Street for a report of shots fired.

Whitley threatened to kill a person, then went into the house in the area and got a handgun. After she come back out of the house she pointed the gun at the person and shot twice.

Police said there were multiple people outside near when Whitley shot the gun.

Exterior cameras from a witness captured the incident, according to the affidavit.

The bond is set at $10,000 cash only, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Scott County Court House.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead in Muscatine County home identified
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home identified
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman's property
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s...
Man killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash
Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County.
2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
Jontavius Devonte Johnson, 27, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges...
Troopers: Man struck 2 squad cars during chase in Davenport

Latest News

Johnnie S. Madison, 68, is charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, an...
Police: Man arrested for assaulting a teen
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
Bettendorf reveals multi-million dollar plans for “The Landing”
A Davenport man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the...
Man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleads guilty to battery, discharge of firearm