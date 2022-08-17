Qualification shoot for Muscatine deer bow hunting scheduled
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine 2022/23 deer bow hunting season qualification shoot is scheduled for the end of Aug and the beginning of Sept.
The qualification shoot is scheduled for
- Aug 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Aug 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sept 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The test will be given at the lower-level lot of the Weed Park Maintenance Facility, 1211 Weed Park Drive.
A required informational meeting is held on Aug 22 at the Aquatic Center in Weed Park.
The 2022-23 deer bow hunting season is open from Sept 17 to Jan 10.
Questions concerning the City of Muscatine’s 2022/23 deer hunting season can be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241
