Qualification shoot for Muscatine deer bow hunting scheduled

By Marianna Novak
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine 2022/23 deer bow hunting season qualification shoot is scheduled for the end of Aug and the beginning of Sept.

The qualification shoot is scheduled for

  • Aug 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Aug 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sept 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The test will be given at the lower-level lot of the Weed Park Maintenance Facility, 1211 Weed Park Drive.

A required informational meeting is held on Aug 22 at the Aquatic Center in Weed Park.

The 2022-23 deer bow hunting season is open from Sept 17 to Jan 10.

Questions concerning the City of Muscatine’s 2022/23 deer hunting season can be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241

