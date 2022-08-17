Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state

GALESBURG and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $100 million dollars in grants to revitalize the downtowns of nearly 50 Illinois communities.

Several cities in the Quad City area received money such as Aledo, Rock Island, Moline, and Galesburg.

This grant is the largest rebuild Illinois investment focused on community revitalization.

“That means the Broadway Avenue in Aurora, the Times Theater in Rockford, Simmons Street in Galesburg, the Opera House in Woodstock, and many more are getting makeovers,” Pritzker said. “And with upgraded infrastructure comes economic opportunity.”

The Simmons Street parking lot in Galesburg will get a much needed facelift in hopes it will help downtown businesses and pedestrians according to city engineer Aaron Gavin.

“We’re always wanting to make our downtown more business friendly, more pedestrian friendly, and try to promote people to come down here and shop and eat and attend events,” Gavin said. “So doing these rehabs and making things more attractive and making improvements down here is only going to help the businesses and help make it more attractive for pedestrians and people to come down here and join our downtown. So we’re excited.”

Through the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Rock Island is also receiving nearly $3 million dollars in funding from these grants. Rock Island has four main targets for these funds.

“A number of streetscaping and placemaking improvements, focusing on the great river Plaza creation of a new downtown dog park, the enhancement of arts alley, as well as bettering the gateway between the Riverfront Park and downtown business district,” said Jack Cullen, the director of Downtown Rock Island. “You know, the community is craving that sense of vibrancy in the downtown, as well as we think these improvements will really lead to additional private investment as well as increase in visitors as well.”

Money from these grants could be seen and projects could be underway by the beginning of 20-23.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.