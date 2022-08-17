Rock Island High School host ‘Rally at the Rock’ Friday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island High School is set to host Rally at the Rock Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The back-to-school tradition invites students to learn more about the clubs and sports that Rock Island High School has to offer, according to the district. There will also be food, music, a dunk tank, tug of war, an inflatable obstacle course, and more.

The event takes place in the East Lawn across from the baseball field at the high school.

Following the event the Red & Gold scrimmage football game will start at 5 p.m.

