Rock Island High School host ‘Rally at the Rock’ Friday

Red & Gold scrimmage football game to follow
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island High School is set to host Rally at the Rock Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The back-to-school tradition invites students to learn more about the clubs and sports that Rock Island High School has to offer, according to the district. There will also be food, music, a dunk tank, tug of war, an inflatable obstacle course, and more.

The event takes place in the East Lawn across from the baseball field at the high school.

Following the event the Red & Gold scrimmage football game will start at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead in Muscatine County home identified
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home identified
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman's property
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property
One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s...
Man killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash
Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County.
2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
Jontavius Devonte Johnson, 27, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges...
Troopers: Man struck 2 squad cars during chase in Davenport

Latest News

Close up of microphone in concert hall or conference room
Karaoke for half-price pet adoption at Quad City animal shelter
The Red & Gold scrimmage football game will start at 5 p.m. following Rally at the Rock
Rock Island High School host 'Rally at the Rock'
Fire generic WHNS
1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire
Karen A. Plambeck, 59, was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a...
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home