Stories from a local, first-year 5th grade teacher
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education motivated by a deep desire to be a teacher.

She was hired on (as a first-time teacher) to fulfill her career passion at Rock Island Academy where she will serve as a 5th grade English instructor.

Paula Sands Live plans to have Ms. Erichsen back several times during the 2022-23 school year to explore her struggles, triumphs, and general experiences as a new teacher in the Quad Cities.

Attached is Sydney’s first visit to the show as she begins her journey as an educator in the Quad Cities.

One of her initial nuggets of advice is that parents should continue to read to their children throughout their early years. Keep reading to them until they reach the 5th-6th grade level when they need to pivot to reading on their own.

