Sunny and comfortable today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are on track for another sunny and comfortable day in the QCA. Highs will reach the 70s and 80s and the humidity will remain low for this time of August. A system will slip by the north on Thursday which will turn our winds to the south leading to a day in the mid 80s. We can expect periodic rain chances Friday through the weekend. While there are rain chances none of the days will be washouts. At this time Saturday afternoon appears to be the most favored timeframe for rainfall which will lead to highs only in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 58º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 83º

