Transitions Mental Health Services hosts community resource fair

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Sept 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Transitions Mental Health Services will host a resource fair.

The fair will offer information regarding local food, housing, mental health care, education, job opportunities, and more.

The fair is located in the Transitions Mental Heath Services parking lot on 2326 16th St. Moline, IL.

All are welcome. For more information, visit their website or call 309-644-4567

