Village of Milan under a boil order

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN / Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Sections of the Village of Milan are under a boil order until further notice Wednesday, according to the water department.

Residents, businesses and restaurants experiencing water loss from West 11th Avenue and 10th Avenue West to 13th Street West to 1st Avenue West to East 1st Avenue to the Milan Parkway to 10th Ave East should boil there water until further notice, the village said in a media release.

