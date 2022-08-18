DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2022 Alternating Currents Festival kicks off Thursday and will showcase more than 120 live music and comedy performances, film screenings and art-related events at more than 25 indoor and outside venues in downtown Davenport and Rock Island.

“Alternating Currents gives us an opportunity to showcase the businesses and vibrant culture of downtown while at the same time offering four days of great entertainment,” Jason Gilliland, Director of Events for the Downtown Davenport Partnership, said.

“The easiest way to navigate the festival is through the Alternating Currents app. Users can build their own adventure through downtown. The best thing about Alternating Currents is that each person can have their own unique experience by picking the music or comedy shows, films or art exhibits that appeal to them. Maybe you’ll even discover an artist you never knew about that becomes your new favorite.”

The Alternating Currents app is available for Apple and Android devices at alternatingcurrentsqc.com.

All festival performances are free to attend and visitors are encouraged to travel from one venue to the next, easily identifiable by their yellow Alternating Currents venue signage, organizers said.

Some highlight’s of this year’s festival, which runs through Sunday, include:

Music

Bands of all genres and sounds will take the stage across downtown venues, including:

Avey Grouws Band defies at 9 p.m. Friday at River Music Experience Courtyard, Davenport.

Live music featuring singer-songwriter/guitarist KAS and pianist Andrzej Kozlowski at Experiences of a Rock Island Girl at 5 p.m. Friday at Arts Alley, Rock Island.

Squonk returns to the event presented by Quad City Arts for six performances: 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m, 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Skybridge parking lot.

Diplomats of Solid Sound, a mixture of deep funk, blue-eyed soul and Americana, will perform at 5 p.m. Friday at River Music Experience Courtyard; 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Stompbox Brewing; and 9 p.m. Saturday at Rubys, Davenport.

Live at Laborspace is an outdoor show featuring original QC music acts Subatlantic, Tambourine and Centaur Noir plus Ragged Records will spin records between sets at 4 p.m. Sunday at Rozz-Tox Courtyard, Rock Island.

Alternative country band Logan Springer & The Wonderfully Wild will give performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Front Street Pub & Eatery and 11 p.m. Saturday at Stompbox Brewing, Davenport.

DJs will show off their “turntablist” skills at Respect the DJ: A Hip-Hop DJ Showcase at 9 p.m. Friday at RIBCO, Rock Island.

Film

More than 50 film screenings will take place at the Figge Art Museum. Times will be released in the Alternating Currents app.

The Stephen King Rules Film Festival will feature 25 independent, unreleased films that the legendary horror author has allowed emerging filmmakers to adapt from his unproduced short stories, developed by Barker Street Cinema.

The Last Minute Till Midnight directed by Adam Orton tells the story of a city riddled with crime and the last honest journalist’s obsession to expose a corrupt politician.

Spider-Man Heartstrings is a stop motion short film created by recent high school graduate and QC native Damien Dakota Hobert.

No Shortcuts directed by Patrick Boberg tells the story of Ryck who encounters a mysterious object that recharges his workout regime efforts.

Comedy

Alternating Currents has over 30 comics performing including:

Named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2020, Brent Terhune has accumulated more than 65 million views across his social media channels and will do three comedy sets at 8 p.m. Friday at Zeke’s Island Café; 5 p.m Saturday at Zeke’s Island Café; and 8 p.m. Saturday at Mockingbird on Main, Davenport.

Alex Price, who has opened for acts like Dave Attell, Kyle Kinane and Hannibal Buress, will perform in three comedy blocks at 10 p.m. Friday, at Mockingbird On Main and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday at Zeke’s Island Café, Davenport.

Kristin Lytie will perform in three comedy blocks at 10 p.m. Friday at Mockingbird On Main; 5 p.m. Saturday at Zeke’s Island Café; and 8 p.m. Saturday at Mockingbird On Main, Davenport.

Art

Art in the Park with Ragen Hartfield & Star Dog Gallery is a fine art exhibit with visual artists displaying working in media from watercolors to sculpture 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Kaiserslautern Square, Davenport.

Learn how to dye a bandana or t-shirt at the Indigo Dying Workshop with Allied Barber & Supply from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Davenport.

Before I Die presented by Quad City Arts is a global art project that invites people to reflect on death and share their personal aspirations, Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

Full Frontal Family Fun is a pop-up art exhibit of paintings and sculpture by Steve Banks and Terry Rathje from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 220 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

Other fun stuff

Professional wrestling at the SCW Rumble in Rocktown at Wake Brewing in Rock Island from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Participants can don headphones and listen to a variety of music at Silent Disco, presented by Quad City Arts, at 9 p.m. Friday at the Davenport Skybridge.

Explore unique ideas, subjects, perspectives and challenges from the lens of those who live it with Idea Factory panels including Culture Chat with the hosts Derry Public Radio, a Stephen King Podcast 5 p.m. Saturday, Stompbox Brewing; Brewers Panel 12 p.m. Saturday, Stompbox Brewing; Comedy Chat 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Mockingbird on Main, Davenport.

Made Market QC is a handmade and vintage market featuring over 100 vendors with trendy boutiques, vintage finds and the best handmade goods in the Midwest from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The River Center, Davenport.

QC Beats: in the Streets will block off the street in front of the Davenport Public Library for two live shows from QCBeats Artists David G. Smith and Kumate from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

In downtown Davenport, 22 venues will host music, film, comedy and art experiences. The venues include:

220 E. 2nd St.

Allied Barber & Supply

Armored Gardens

Daq Faq

Davenport Public Library

Figge Art Museum

Front Street Pub & Eatery

Kaiserslautern Square

LeClaire Park

Mac’s Tavern

Mississippi River Distilling Company Lounge

Mockingbird On Main

Raccoon Motel

Ragged Records & Trash Can Annie

The RiverCenter

River Music Experience Courtyard

Rubys

Skybridge Parking Lot (south of River Drive)

Skybridge

Stompbox Brewing

UP Skybar at the Current Hotel

Zeke’s Island Café

Venues in Rock Island locations include:

Arts Alley

Laborspace / Rozz-Tox Courtyard

RIBCO

Wake Brewing

