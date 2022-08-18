Beréskin fall art classes now offered at The Family Museum, Figge

Bereskin art classes moved to The Family Museum and Figge
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Beréskin Art Academy has officially moved all art classes from the Bettendorf gallery location to the Figge Art Museum and The Family Museum.

To discuss the move and 50 art class offerings, Pat Bereskin, Alexandra Medenciy of The Family Museum, Laura Warner from The Figge are interviewed.

For early elementary art students, classes will be available through the Beginner Art Academy at The Family Museum. The STEAM on Wheels program has also moved to this location. A direct link for more information and registrations for classes is HERE.

The newly branded Art Academy at the Figge is for intermediate to advanced level students in upper elementary school through high school age. In addition to the Art Academy, the same master educators from Bereskin will continue to offer classes at the Figge – from beginning levels to the advanced. There are over 35 classes being offered this fall for all ages and abilities. Visit HERE for class list and registration.

The Beréskin gallery on State Street in Bettendorf officially closed on August 1, to enable Pat to focus on her art and teaching.

