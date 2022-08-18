Bike path closure starting Monday in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of a bike path in Rock Island will be closed for tree removal starting Monday, according to City officials.

According to the city, from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed, weather pending thorough Wednesday.

The city asks riders to follow all posted signs for detour directions and to watch for equipment entering and leaving the area.

The City of Rock Island said they are sorry for any inconvenience due to this work and appreciate the patience and consideration of the traveling public.

