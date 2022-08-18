CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on battery charges

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Kelvin Morgan, 26, is wanted in Rock Island County on charges of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

