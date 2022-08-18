Davenport Fire Department shares safety tips for residence hall safety

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Departmenshares safety tips for college and university students as they head back to school.

Some safety tips the fire department wants students to remember are do not burn candles or have other open flames, check the link tap before drying your clothes, know the building’s escape routes, always treat a fire alarm as a true alarm and evacuate, and more.

The Davenport Fire Department shares safety tips for college and university students as they head back to school.
The Davenport Fire Department shares safety tips for college and university students as they head back to school.(KWQC/Davenport Fire Department)

