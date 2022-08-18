Davenport man arrested on sexual abuse charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is in custody on sexual abuse charges stemming over three years.

According to court documents, Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, was arrested on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, all Class B felonies.

The affidavit shows on April 14, Davenport Police received a report of sexual abuse of a 7-year-old child.

Police say the investigation showed Lang raped and sexually abused the child several times over the course of three years.

He is currently in the Scott County Jail, with no bond permitted.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.