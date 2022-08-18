Davenport man arrested on sexual abuse charges

Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with three counts of...
Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, all Class B felonies.(Scott County/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is in custody on sexual abuse charges stemming over three years.

According to court documents, Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, was arrested on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, all Class B felonies.

The affidavit shows on April 14, Davenport Police received a report of sexual abuse of a 7-year-old child.

Police say the investigation showed Lang raped and sexually abused the child several times over the course of three years.

He is currently in the Scott County Jail, with no bond permitted.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eunice L. Whitley, 47, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony;...
Police: Woman arrested after shooting in Davenport
City officials proposed a new water park and ice rink on Middle Road, which could also see the...
Bettendorf reveals multi-million dollar plans for “The Landing”
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman's property
Deputies: 198 dogs removed from Sherrard woman’s property

Latest News

Mostly sunny today
Mostly sunny today
Canadian Pacific train at Nahant Yard in Davenport, IA
‘No deal’ Camanche city officials reject settlement with Canadian Pacific
For the first time since 1975, Southeast Little League in Davenport will play in the Little...
SE Davenport Little League and Davenport businesses prepare for Little League World Series
For the first time since 1975, Southeast Little League in Davenport will play in the Little...
SE Davenport Little League players and Davenport businesses prepare for LLWS