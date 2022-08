DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport will host a retirement open house for Cheif Paul Sikorski.

The event takes place on Aug 18, from 2 to 4 p.m in the Davenport Police Department Community Room on 416 N Harrison St, Davenport, IA.

All are welcome to celebrate the Cheif’s retirement.

