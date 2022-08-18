Getting ready to celebrate spuds

National Potato Day is Friday, Aug. 19
Get ready to celebrate spuds for National Potato Day
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This year, National Potato Day will be observed on Friday, Aug. 19, but PSL decided to share some ideas on how to celebrate and feature the versatile vegetable a day early with Farmer Lee Jones.

The nationally-known veggie expert currently grows more than 600 varieties of vegetables, microgreens, and herbs for the world’s top chefs, hotels, & restaurants. Jones shares some of the following suggestions:

  • The best vegetables to grill, chop, or dip
  • How to season for a fresh summer treat
  • How to maintain your veggies nutritional value
  • Tips to grow your own summer vegetable garden

Farmer Lee Jones website can be accessed at https://www.farmerjonesfarm.com/

To download a copy of Farmer Jones’ digital book titled, A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables--With Recipes , visit https://randomhouse.app.box.com/s/0h6jfknambgvrq68hujvcy2juvq45nwf.

About Farmer Lee: he was recently featured on the TODAY Show & Rachael Ray discussing the importance of well-grown vegetables and that understanding your veggies’ growth process, lifespan, and travel history are key. While Farmer Lee’s focus is growing the best vegetables while giving back to the land, he has expanded his passion to including Farmer Jones Farm Home Vegetable Delivery- bringing chef-tier ingredients to the home, The Chef’s Garden- a cookbook & vegetable guide, and The Culinary Vegetable Institute- a foodie bucket list item where many top chefs have trained. His story as a farmer has also been created into a documentary that made its rounds within the film festival circuits.

