Hero Haven is a safe place for first responders to find mental health support
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hero Haven is a safe place for first responders to find connection and encouragement.

Hero Haven, based out of DeWitt, is organized by four mental health consultants and 8 trained mental health moderators who all serve as local volunteer fire fighters and/or EMTs to serve and protect communities.

Chet Hippler, one of the founders, and Mary Sandry, owner and manager of Sandry Fire Supply, discuss the program and bring awareness to the need behind this organization. All fire fighters, EMS, police, and dispatchers are welcome.

First responders can suffer from PTSD due to trauma experienced in the line of duty. The psychological repercussions leads to higher incidents of divorce, anger issues, isolation, self containment and even suicide when these individuals do not get needed help. For example, the National Institute of Mental Health says 37% of fire fighters and EMTs have contemplated suicide which is10 times the rate of the average American.

Hero Haven provides services that can help local first responders--in both Iowa and Illinois--through the monthly Hero Hangouts at Sandry Fire Supply.

For more information, visit the website at www.hometownherohaven.com/ or call 563-212-8318.

