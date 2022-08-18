Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space

By Debbie McFadden
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble.

Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the assembly can be finished by two people in about two hours.

These rooms can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. There are four styles of rooms, all of which are eight-by-12-feet with a 10-and-a-half foot high cathedral ceiling.

The website indicates that $100 of a purchase goes towards housing the homeless.

The innovative company has been invited to feature their micro rooms at five different events across the U.S. in 2022 and 2023. The events include:

For more information about FastPaks, LLC, visit https://www.fastpaks.com/ or call 855-533-7555.

