‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities native Alleyah Melendez is opening up “M Lounge” on Brady Street in Davenport.

“I just wanted to bring a little of my authenticity to my establishment, where I come from, and a little bit more of my background,” Melendez said. “The establishment and type of atmosphere we have going here is kind of more upscale and classy. Basically, the type of inspiration I was going for was a bar, or like a lounge, that you see in downtown Chicago, but in downtown Davenport.”

Melendez hopes she sets a positive example for young girls pursuing a career in business.

“You can do anything you put your mind to,” Melendez said. “Being young, you can take it as an advantage, you can have more creativity, motivation, energy, and flexibility to be able to do what you want and get it done.”

It took just over three months to renovate “M Lounge.” The 21+ nightlife lounge includes features such as a galaxy-like bar top and selfie wall.

“We wanted something that was more modern and classy still. We know that black is a modern color and so is gray,” Melendez said. “The bar top is black, and we added our own stone, crystal stone, at the bottom to have a little bit more classy, feminine touch.”

Melendez said she takes pride in running a minority-owned business.

“There are not many around here, so it is kind of important to throw that in there when you can,” Melendez said. “It’s just to show that anybody can do it. It doesn’t matter if you are a minority or not. If you have the right mindset, goals, and dreams, you can get them done.”

The “M Lounge” officially opens on Aug. 27.

Melendez said her goal is to have multiple “M Lounge” locations throughout Illinois and Iowa within the next five years.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.