Man charged with sexually assaulting teen in 2010 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bond was set Thursday at $10,000 cash-only for a Muscatine man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2010 in Davenport.

Jesse Dewayne Moore, 34, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He has a preliminary hearing Aug. 26.

According to an arrest affidavit, Moore sexually assaulted a 15-year-old by force on or about April 12, 2010.

He was 21 at the time, according to the affidavit.

A judge issued a warrant for his arrest in April 2015, Scott County court records show.

