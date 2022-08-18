Man pleads guilty to shooting woman in Park View

Christopher Paul Halford, 34, of Clinton.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a shooting in 2020 that left a woman injured in Park View.

Christopher P. Halford, 34, pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; and possession of cocaine, a serious misdemeanor punishable by one year in jail.

He will be sentenced Sept. 30. According to a plea agreement filed Wednesday, prosecutors will agree to recommend that the sentences run concurrently or simultaneously.

Prosecutors also will dismiss additional charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and driving while barred.

Around 9:11 a.m. Sept 24, 2020, Halford intentionally fired two shots at her at a home on Manor Drive, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the bullets struck her in the upper thigh, according to the affidavit.

Halford has prior felony convictions and cannot own or possess a firearm or ammunition.

Deputies said Halford left the home after the shooting and drove to the Casey’s, 26701 Scott Park Road. As deputies pulled into Casey’s, deputies said Halford locked himself in the bathroom before he was taken into custody.

