Milan Tik Tok food content creator goes viral

Her goal is to attain 1 million followers by September
Milan Tik Tok food content creator has gone viral
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Milan, Ill. (KWQC) -A local mom on Tik Tok and Instagram has hit it big with her easy and tasty recipes.

Carman Wilken from Milan, shares her 18-month journey of gathering 600 thousand followers. She has a lofty goal of attaining 1 million by September. Her username is whatsmomcookin.

Sante Fe Wraps is her OG recipe for the air fryer that captured a huge amount of social media attention (scroll down for link).

Wilken has worked with several brands and is currently in the process of making video ads for Pillsbury, Butcherbox, Shopkick and Dano’s seasoning. She is also delving deeper into utilizing Instagram and a blogging site as a way to expand her brand.

For more information, watch Carman in action at https://www.tiktok.com/@whatsmomcookin?lang=en

@whatsmomcookin

My fave air fryer recipe! Sooo freaking good!!! Go get the stuff and make these! #airfryer #boomboom #sauce #foodtiktok #appetizer #easyrecipes #mom

♬ Ashes - Stellar

