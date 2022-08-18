New name for TaxSlayer Center to be announced Thursday

Taxslayer Center updates
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The TaxSlayer Center is getting a new name.

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the facility at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The facility became known as the TaxSlayer Center in October 2017 as part of a 10-year, $3.3 million deal. Prior to that, iWireless held the title sponsorship for 12 years.

The facility opened in 1993 as The MARK of the Quad Cities.

