Niabi Zoo’s free admission days announced

Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo will have free admission days from Aug. 22 -24.

Purchase parking, rides and other experiences before 9 a.m. the day of your visit to save money, the zoo said. Tickets are available at the admissions booth day off for an additional charge.

Concessionssions stands are closed Monday through Friday, the zoo said. But you can bring in your own food and drinks, no straws or glass.

According to the zoo, face coverings are required inside the Administration/Spineless Wonders Building and while participating in the giraffe feeding.

For more information about planning a visit, go to the Niabi Zoo website.

