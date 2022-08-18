Police: Man arrested on battery charge in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he assaulted a man in Rock Falls on Aug 6.

The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release.

According to police, when officers arrived they found 61-year-old Ronald Fistler injured on the ground. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and later to OSF in Rockford. Police said he remains in the hospital as of Thursday in critical condition.

Scott Hagerman, 60, was arrested for aggravated battery, police said. He was taken to Whiteside County Jail.

Hagerman’s bond was set at $15,000, according to police. He posted bond and was released on Aug. 8.

According to police, on Aug. 11, Hagerman’s bond was increased to $40,000 with new information about Fisher’s injuries. Hagerman turned himself into the Rock Falls Police Department and was taken to Whiteside County jail.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Scott Hagerman, 60, was arrested for aggravated battery, police said. He was taken to Whiteside County Jail. (KWQC/Rock Falls Police)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.