SE Davenport Little League and Davenport businesses prepare for Little League World Series

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Southeast Little League in Davenport is one of 20 teams worldwide to qualify for the 2022 Little League World series.

“This has been a dream of theirs for a while. Some of them have played together since they were eight years old, and to watch those boys grow from eight years old to 12 years old, and to be able to achieve their dream is absolutely awesome,” said Thomas Mason IV, president of Southeast Little League’s board of directors.

The team is made up of players from Davenport, Bettendorf, and LeClaire.

“It’s something that we had hopes for, and the boys had practiced for and dreamed of for a really long time,” Ali Grise, whose son, Jeremiah, plays on Southeast Little League. “When it happened, it was amazing, it was the best feeling we’ve ever had as parents. We were so proud of them. We’re just really excited for their next journey.”

While Southeast plays in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, back in the Quad Cities, businesses, such as Public House, are holding 21 and up viewing parties for each of their games.

“We are extremely excited for Davenport and the little league team. I mean, going to the world series is phenomenal. For our community, we wanted to do something fun,” said McKenzy Miller, Public House’s marketing and events director. “We actually have some regulars here that their grandson is there playing, so they headed out that way. We have so much support here, and we wanted to give back to the Davenport community, and wish them luck.”

The 2022 Little League World Series is a moment the players won’t soon forget.

“It’s just crazy. Like, you walk downstairs and there is another country right next to you. It’s cool because they have different languages,” said Owen Everhart, a Southeast Little League player.

“It’s just a positive experience all around,” Mason IV said. “These kids have made a lot of memories this week so far, and hopefully, they are going to make a lot more, and hopefully be in the championship on Aug. 28.”

Southeast Little League plays on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. against Hagerstown, Indiana.

To learn how you can help cover the expenses of the players’ families, click or tap here.

