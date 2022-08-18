Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials.

Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.

According to the city, the construction should be completed by Aug. 26, pending weather.

The city asks drivers to follow all posted signs for detour directions and to watch for equipment entering and leaving the construction zone.

The City of Rock Island said they are sorry for any inconvenience due to this work and appreciate the patience and consideration of the traveling public.

