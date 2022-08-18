Sunny and seasonal today before storms return late Friday

Rain chances increasing by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We are on track for one more really nice day before active weather sets up heading into the weekend.  We can expect a minor warm up today into the mid 80s with a touch more humidity as winds will be from the south.  Tonight a few showers can’t be ruled out, but Friday afternoon/evening is the most favored time for showers.  There will be a break in the action for part of Saturday before another round of rain develops in the afternoon and evening.  We will pin down the exact timeframe over the next 24 hours to help plan around all the weekend activities.  Rain will wrap up Sunday morning and cooler than normal temps are expected into early next week as we will only reach the mid to upper 70s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy.  High: 85º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers.  Low: 58º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon showers and storms. High: 83º

