TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark

Taxslayer Center updates
Taxslayer Center updates
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The TaxSlayer Center announced its new name Thursday.

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become the Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

“One of the main things is we wanted to give a throwback to the original name,” Matt McCombs, President and CEO of Vibrant Credit Union. “So having Vibrant Arena at the Mark allows us to reinvest back into the community and what we have always known this great place to be.”

The facility became known as the TaxSlayer Center in October 2017 as part of a 10-year, $3.3 million deal. Prior to that, iWireless held the title sponsorship for 12 years.

“Our role in this is how do we help modernize the look and feel,” McCombs said. “So you gonna see updated paint, direction signs are going to be modernized a significant amount more. We are excited about the look and the feel, you will see small touches all over that keep the same base of what has been great about The Mark over the last 30 years but really brings it into this new century.”

The facility opened in 1993 as The MARK of the Quad Cities.

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become the Vibrant Arena at The Mark.(KWQC)

