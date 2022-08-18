Village of East Davenport’s 12th annual Wine Walk is Saturday

Village of East Davenport Wine Walk is Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A chance to sip, shop small, and support the Village of East Davenport will held in the historic neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Matt Moody, The Village Theatre’s General Manager, invites viewers to the 12th annual Village of East Davenport Wine Walk set for 3-6 p.m.

Admission is a $25 donation where participants get a commemorative 2022 Wine Walk wine glass, a map, and a wristband to taste wine at 29 businesses. There will also be live music.

Attendees are encouraged to stop at three tents to get a wristband. The tents are located at the International Fire Museum, Lagomarcino’s, or in front of the Village Theater.

Local, domestic, and imported wines will be offered as well as samples from the local homebrew community. You must be 21 to participate.

Donations will be accepted with the distribution of glasses beginning at 2 p.m. No advanced tickets will be sold.

This is a fundraiser for The Village of East Davenport Business Association.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1584523468616228

