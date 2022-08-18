Vision changes as we age

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A recent study found most adults in this country think vision loss with aging is inevitable.

Dr. Martin O’Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates says some vision changes can be expected, like gray hair and wrinkles. Those include the loss of up-close vision or seeing in low light. But other conditions can be treated and sometimes delayed. The best advice is to take care of your overall health and get your eyes checked. He says after 65, you should have your eyes examined every two years.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eunice L. Whitley, 47, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony;...
Police: Woman arrested after shooting in Davenport
City officials proposed a new water park and ice rink on Middle Road, which could also see the...
Bettendorf reveals multi-million dollar plans for “The Landing”
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
Prosecutors seek forfeiture of nearly 200 dogs seized from Mercer County home
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with three counts of...
Davenport man arrested on sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Taxslayer Center updates
TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark
Eye health
Vision and aging
First Alert Forecast Thursday Afternoon 8/18: Rain chances this weekend
2022 Village of East Davenport Wine Walk is Aug. 20
Village of East Davenport’s 12th annual Wine Walk is Saturday