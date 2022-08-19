Alternating Currents cultural events continue through Sunday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Alternating Currents is a free event showcasing 120+ live performances, film screenings and art-related events from Aug. 18-21, at more than 25 venues between downtown Davenport and Rock Island.

TV6′s Kyle Kiel does two live reports from venues. Both interviews are available in the video playlist.

Alternating Currents---now in its fifth year--is organized by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, in collaboration with local talent across our region’s creative community.

There is a new mobile app for the Alternating Currents festival which is the best way to discover everything the festival has to offer. Performers and schedules are updated in the app as they are confirmed. To download the free app, click alternatingcurrentsqc.com. See more below in the embedded Instagram post.

