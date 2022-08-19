AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select theaters.(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Following Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, AMC Theaters is re-releasing the classic film “Grease,” in which she starred with John Travolta.

This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, with tickets costing just $5, and $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become...
TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark
The "M Lounge" is set to open on Aug. 27 in downtown Davenport
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with three counts of...
Davenport man arrested on sexual abuse charges
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Jesse Dewayne Moore, 34, of Muscatine, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C...
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen in 2010 in Davenport

Latest News

An Uber driver is being hailed as a hero for helping tenants escape a burning building in New...
Uber driver helps rescue people from burning building
MGN Online
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island
Utah’s ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a...
Utah judge reverses law banning transgender kids from sports
FILE PHOTO - R. Kelly is on trial in Chicago. His legal team is getting its chance Friday to...
Witness about R. Kelly: I didn’t want to ‘carry his lies’
Attorney General William Barr
Panel rules Justice Dept. improperly withheld memo in Russia probe