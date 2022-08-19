Ballet Quad Cities to dance on the lawn to launch new season

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ballet Quad Cities is excited to kickoff a new season at the beautiful park-like setting of The Outing Club, 2109 Brady Street, Davenport, on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Claire Cordano and Nicholas Bartolotti highlight “Ballet on The Lawn” to be offered as three fun-filled performances featuring old and new favorites. Attendees are encouraged to find a picnic spot with friends and family and connect through the arts.

Charcuterie boxes and beverages will be available to purchase; no outside food or beverages are allowed. The event features a cash only bar--no credit or debit cards are accepted at the venue.

Tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ballet-on-the-lawn-tickets-337400021547

The entire Ballet Quad Cities’ 2022/2023 schedule can be accesses at this link: https://www.balletquadcities.com/2022-2023-season

