Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices

Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree fraudulent practices, a Serious Misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf chiropractor pled guilty to insurance fraud and fraudulent practices charges in June.

Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree fraudulent practices, a Serious Misdemeanor.

According to court records, Blunt received a deferred judgment and was sentenced to two years of probation, ordered to pay a $1,455 civil penalty, $20,778 of restitution to Wellmark and $425 to the State of Iowa.

In May 2019 an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau began after a complaint alleged Blunt, while employed as a chiropractor at New Life Chiropractic Clinic in Bettendorf, submitted multiple fraudulent claims to Wellmark, Inc., according to a media release.

According to court records, Blunt used fraudulent billing practices which had been previously identified and addressed by Wellmark at least two other times.

Blunt was given education on these practices and repaid Wellmark for fraudulently obtained claim payments, court records show. He continued to submit fictitious billing information for chiropractic care and treatment services that had never been provided, and illegally obtained $20,778 in claim payments.

Blunt also gave false information to the Scott County Treasurer’s Office, when he reported purchasing a 2008 Flagstaff Travel Trailer in October 2017 at $1.00, when he paid $8,500. Blunt avoided paying $424.90 in new registration fees, court records show.

According to court records, Blunt was arrested on May 20, 2021, by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and released after posting bond.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.

