‘Cop on a rooftop’ returns to raise money for the Special Olympics
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -Illinois and Iowa law enforcement are raising money for Special Olympics.
Friday you will find police on several Dunkin’ rooftops, fundraising for this good cause.
Those who donate will receive a coupon for a free donate, those who give more than $10 will get a coupon for a medium hot coffee.
Here’s a look at participating Dunkins’ on the Illinois side, and here is a look at the ones in Iowa.
It’s for one day only from 5 a.m.-12 p.m.
