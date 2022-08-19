‘Cop on a rooftop’ returns to raise money for the Special Olympics

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) -Illinois and Iowa law enforcement are raising money for Special Olympics.

Friday you will find police on several Dunkin’ rooftops, fundraising for this good cause.

Those who donate will receive a coupon for a free donate, those who give more than $10 will get a coupon for a medium hot coffee.

Here’s a look at participating Dunkins’ on the Illinois side, and here is a look at the ones in Iowa.

It’s for one day only from 5 a.m.-12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.