Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Fire Department responded to an unoccupied house in a west-end neighborhood Thursday night, according to a media release.

According to crews, the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes and crews remained on the scene to put out all remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department.

The Fire Marshal asks anyone with any information regarding this fire to please contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 309-732-2803 or marty.greg@rigov.org.

