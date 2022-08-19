CRIME STOPPERS: East Moline police ask for help finding stolen motorcycle

By KWQC Staff
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen motorcycle.

The East Moline Police Department got a report on July 16 of motorcycle theft in the 700 block of 25th Street, according to police.

The bike was stolen sometime between July 10 and 16, according to police. The key was not left with the motorcycle and it was out of gas at the time it was stolen.

The bike is a black Suzuki GSX750F, with the word “Katana” on the left fairing, police said. The value of the motorcycle is $3,500.

If you know where this bike is or who took it, you can report it anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

