Davenport man sentenced to 8 years in prison for a firearm charge

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 96 months; or eight years, in prison for a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Davantres Deshaun Moore, 35, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following the prison term, according to a media release.

According to court documents, Moore was arrested in possession of a loaded firearm, while in violation of a no-contact order.

Moore most recently was convicted for stalking in violation of a protective order and attempted burglary second degree, court records show. He has multiple convictions for assault and domestic abuse assault, as well as numerous no contact order violations.

