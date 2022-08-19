Davenport man sentenced to prison for false statements during firearms purchase

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 36 months; or three years, in prison for three counts of false statements during the purchase of a firearm, according to a media release.

Brent Stephen Gladwin, 24, will serve three years of supervised release, following the prison term.

According to court records, during another interview, the Scott County Sheriff’s office learned Gladwin was a well-known straw purchaser in the Quad Cities who would obtain a firearm for anyone in exchange for payment of $100.

During an unrelated investigation, the Bettendorf Police Department found a firearm that Gladwin had purchased in possession of another person, court records show. That person said they got several firearms through Gladwin, three had been recovered by law enforcement.

Gladwin purchased at least 10 firearms between January 2020 and October 2021, according to court records.

For each firearm purchase, Gladwin filled out a firearm purchase form and claimed to be the actual buyer of the firearm, court records show. He denied being an unlawful user of controlled substances, both statements Gladwin knew to be false.

According to court records, Gladwin pleaded guilty on Feb. 28.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.