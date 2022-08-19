Davenport Parks and Recreation host ‘Back 2 School Bash’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Parks and Recreation will host a Back 2 School Bash Saturday.

The free event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fejervary Learning Center, according to the department. The first 100 visitors will receive bags with basic school supplies.

The bash is part of the Fejervary Family Fun Day event series, that will have family activities, local vendors, crafts, and more.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.