Davenport Parks and Recreation host ‘Back 2 School Bash’

The even is part of Fejervary Family Fun Days event series
The event is from noon to 3 p.m. at the Fejervary Learning Center as part of the Fejervary Family Fun Day event series.(Davenport Parks and Recreation)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Parks and Recreation will host a Back 2 School Bash Saturday.

The free event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Fejervary Learning Center, according to the department. The first 100 visitors will receive bags with basic school supplies.

The bash is part of the Fejervary Family Fun Day event series, that will have family activities, local vendors, crafts, and more.

