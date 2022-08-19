DeWitt railroad crossing closures

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - Due to Union Pacific rail maintenance, many DeWitt railroad crossings will be closed.

The UP crossing at East 3rd Avenue, 6th Avenue, and 9th Avenue will be closed in the next few weeks.

The East 3rd Avenue crossing will also be closed from Aug 21 through 23.

Additionally, the 6th Avenue and 9th avenue crossing will be closed Aug 30 through the 31.

All closures will begin at 6:30 a.m. Detours will be posted, and all drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

