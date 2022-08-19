Dubuque public transportation offers free rides to students this school year

The Jule Bus service in Dubuque. Taken on Thursday, July 28, 2016. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)
The Jule Bus service in Dubuque. Taken on Thursday, July 28, 2016. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s public transportation system the Jule, is offering free rides to and from school for K-12 students in Dubuque this academic year.

Students can receive free fares for Jule fix-route buses by presenting their student ID at the Intermodal Transportation Center (950 Elm St.). The center will load the free fares onto a Jule smart pass swipe card.

Swipe cards cost $1 to obtain. Students with swipe cards from a previous academic year can reuse those cards but must visit the Center to load fares for this year onto them.

For more information, visit www.juletransit.com or call 563.589.4196.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become...
TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark
The "M Lounge" is set to open on Aug. 27 in downtown Davenport
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
Daniel Anthony Lang, 40, of Davenport has been arrested and charged with three counts of...
Davenport man arrested on sexual abuse charges
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
Jesse Dewayne Moore, 34, of Muscatine, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C...
Man charged with sexually assaulting teen in 2010 in Davenport

Latest News

This image shows the John Deere logo.
Deere reports $1.88 billion in 3rd quarter earnings
Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child...
Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child
Joshua David Blunt, 41, pled guilty on June 6, to insurance fraud - presenting false...
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud, fraudulent practices
MGN Online
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island