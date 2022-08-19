A few strong storms are possible this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Scattered showers will develop this morning ahead of an approaching cold front. This will keep the morning cool in the 60s and the low 70s. There will be a window of dry time this afternoon with sunshine that will get us in the 80s which should be warm enough for some strong storms to develop. For this reason, a First Alert Day will be in effect from 3pm to midnight. Some of these storms this afternoon could produce large hail. If more widespread storms develop this would decrease the hail threat. Rain will be widespread after sunset through sunrise on Saturday. Rain chances will be an off and on event for the rest of Saturday with highest chances in the afternoon and decreasing chances in the evening. This means we will have dry hours, but it’s hard to pinpoint when, even 24 hours out. Rain will end Sunday and quiet weather looks to be on tap next week.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms. High: 84º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 55º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms. High: 75º

